SPARTA, N.J. — Admiral Metals has signed a 12,290-square-foot industrial lease in Sparta, about 50 miles west of New York City. The processor and distributor of various metallic elements will relocate to a newly constructed, 27,000-square-foot building within White Lake Commerce Park. John Schilp of NAI James E. Hanson represented the owner, Berardi Building Co., and Admiral Metals in the lease negotiations.