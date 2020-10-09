REBusinessOnline

Adolfson & Peterson Begins $53M Expansion Project at Metro Dallas High School

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction has begun a $53 million expansion project at Heritage High School, part of the Independent School District of Midlothian. Located about 30 miles south of Dallas, the project will add a second-level classroom wing, two gymnasiums, a fine arts complex, an expanded cafeteria and four new athletic facilities. Existing academic and athletic spaces will also be renovated. VLK Architects is handling design of the project, which is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

