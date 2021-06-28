Adolfson & Peterson Begins Work on 180,000 SF VariSpace Coppell Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

VariSpace Coppell is expected to be complete in summer 2022. (Image courtesy of BOKA Powell)

COPPELL, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has begun construction on VariSpace Coppell, a 180,000-square-foot office building near Fort Worth that will serve as the global headquarters for flexible workspace provider Vari. Designed by BOKA Powell with interior design by Corgan, the building includes 120,000 square feet of flexible office space with balconies. Amenities include a fitness center and grab-and-go food services. Completion is slated for summer 2022. Vari, formerly known as VariDesk, is known for incorporating standing desks into its workspaces.