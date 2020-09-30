REBusinessOnline

Adolfson & Peterson Begins Work on Frisco Headquarters Building for PGA of America

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

PGA-of-America-Frisco

The PGA of America's new headquarters building will total 106,622 square feet.

FRISCO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has broken ground on the new headquarters building in Frisco for the PGA of America, which is relocating to the northern Dallas suburb from South Florida. The 106,622-square-foot building will be situated on 6.2 acres within the new 660-acre campus, which will also include two golf courses, a 500-room Omni hotel and a golf entertainment district. Architecture firm Page designed the building, which will initially house about 150 employees, and Cushman & Wakefield is the construction manager. The new headquarters campus is expected to come on line during the first quarter of 2022. The PGA of America is an organization of about 29,000 members dedicated to elevating the standards of and growing interest in golf.

