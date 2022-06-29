Adolfson & Peterson Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF Early Education Center at Midland College

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

MIDLAND, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot early education center at Midland College in West Texas. The two-story building will be an expansion of the existing pre-K campus, allowing for an enrollment increase of more than 200 students. Parkhill is designing the project, which is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2023 semester.