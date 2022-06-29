Adolfson & Peterson Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF Early Education Center at Midland College
MIDLAND, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot early education center at Midland College in West Texas. The two-story building will be an expansion of the existing pre-K campus, allowing for an enrollment increase of more than 200 students. Parkhill is designing the project, which is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2023 semester.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.