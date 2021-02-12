Adolfson & Peterson Completes 100,431 SF Elementary School in Haslet, Texas
HASLET, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed Haslet Elementary School, a 100,431-square-foot institution that will be located outside Fort Worth and that will be part of the Northwest Independent School District. The school, which has the capacity to enroll 850 students, features an open concept library, learning pods with classrooms and collaborative spaces. Austin-based Huckabee designed the project, construction of which began in summer 2019.
