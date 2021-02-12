REBusinessOnline

Adolfson & Peterson Completes 100,431 SF Elementary School in Haslet, Texas

Haslet Elementary School's exterior features outdoor courtyards with usable space that is easily accessed by classrooms, as well as recreational fields, playground areas, decorative flatwork, and new parking and paving.

HASLET, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed Haslet Elementary School, a 100,431-square-foot institution that will be located outside Fort Worth and that will be part of the Northwest Independent School District. The school, which has the capacity to enroll 850 students, features an open concept library, learning pods with classrooms and collaborative spaces. Austin-based Huckabee designed the project, construction of which began in summer 2019.

