Adolfson & Peterson Completes 106,622 SF PGA of America Headquarters in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

PGA-of-America-Frisco

Pictured is the indoor putting green at the PGA of America's new headquarters facility in Frisco. In addition to housing indoor training facilities, the building is part of a larger campus with multiple golf courses.

FRISCO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed the 106,622-square-foot headquarters facility for the PGA of America in Frisco. The facility features enclosed offices, an executive boardroom, outdoor terraces, seminar rooms, indoor training facilities, a driving range simulator and a professional development center. Page designed the facility, with Cushman & Wakefield serving as the construction manager.

