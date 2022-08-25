Adolfson & Peterson Completes 106,622 SF PGA of America Headquarters in Frisco

Pictured is the indoor putting green at the PGA of America's new headquarters facility in Frisco. In addition to housing indoor training facilities, the building is part of a larger campus with multiple golf courses.

FRISCO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed the 106,622-square-foot headquarters facility for the PGA of America in Frisco. The facility features enclosed offices, an executive boardroom, outdoor terraces, seminar rooms, indoor training facilities, a driving range simulator and a professional development center. Page designed the facility, with Cushman & Wakefield serving as the construction manager.