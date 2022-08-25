Adolfson & Peterson Completes 106,622 SF PGA of America Headquarters in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed the 106,622-square-foot headquarters facility for the PGA of America in Frisco. The facility features enclosed offices, an executive boardroom, outdoor terraces, seminar rooms, indoor training facilities, a driving range simulator and a professional development center. Page designed the facility, with Cushman & Wakefield serving as the construction manager.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.