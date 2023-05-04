Adolfson & Peterson Completes 242,000 SF Office Building in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has completed a 242,000-square-foot office building within International Business Park, a 300-acre campus in Plano by locally based developer Billingsley Co. The five-story building is adjacent to a 175,000-square-foot building that was completed in 2020 and features a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge and a mini-mart. GFF served as the architect for the project, which also included the construction of a 584-space parking garage. JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent.