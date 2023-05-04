Thursday, May 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
International-Business-ParK-Plano
The newest building at Billingsley Co.'s International Business ParK in Plano totals 242,000 square feet.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Adolfson & Peterson Completes 242,000 SF Office Building in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has completed a 242,000-square-foot office building within International Business Park, a 300-acre campus in Plano by locally based developer Billingsley Co. The five-story building is adjacent to a 175,000-square-foot building that was completed in 2020 and features a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge and a mini-mart. GFF served as the architect for the project, which also included the construction of a 584-space parking garage. JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent.

You may also like

McShane Completes Construction of 285-Unit Domain CityGate Apartment...

Darland Breaks Ground on 408,332 SF Spec Warehouse...

Brennan Investment Group to Develop 157,300 SF Industrial...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 41,832 SF Industrial Lease...

Friedman Negotiates 41,400 SF Office Lease at Historic...

Antech Diagnostics Signs 22,578 SF Lease Renewal, Expansion...

Opus Group Opens 335-Unit Melody on Main Apartments...

Naked Wardrobe Acquires 90,371 SF Office Property Calabasas,...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $81.7M in Financing for...