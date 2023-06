EL PASO, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed a two-building, 52,000-square-foot healthcare project at Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital in El Paso. The project delivered 40 inpatient beds, outdoor recreation spaces and a one-story outpatient center. The project team also renovated 5,000 square feet of the existing 12-bed facility and added 14,000 square feet of parking space. Stengel Hill Architects designed the project. Construction began in February 2022.