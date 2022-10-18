Adolfson & Peterson Construction Completes $53M Renovation, Addition to Metro Dallas High School
MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed a $53 million renovation and expansion project at Midlothian Heritage High School, located south of Dallas. Designed by VLK Architects, the project updated the main entrance and added a 185,000-square-foot academic wing with science labs, gyms, a fine arts complex and cafeteria. Construction began in summer 2020.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.