Adolfson & Peterson Construction Completes $53M Renovation, Addition to Metro Dallas High School

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Pictured is the renovated entrance to Midlothian Heritage High School, which was part of a larger, $53 million project.

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has completed a $53 million renovation and expansion project at Midlothian Heritage High School, located south of Dallas. Designed by VLK Architects, the project updated the main entrance and added a 185,000-square-foot academic wing with science labs, gyms, a fine arts complex and cafeteria. Construction began in summer 2020.