Adolfson & Peterson, Potter County Break Ground on 158,250 SF District Courts Project in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction, in partnership with Potter County, has broken ground on the new District Courts Building, a 158,250-square-foot civic project in Amarillo. Designed by HOK Group, the five-story building will house courtrooms, a jury assembly room, county offices, holding areas and records storage space. Completion is slated for late 2022.