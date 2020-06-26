Adolfson & Peterson to Build $22.1M Civic Project for Northside ISD in San Antonio

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Adolfson & Peterson expects to complete its new project for the Northside Independent School District in San Antonio in November 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction has been awarded the contract to build the Northside Independent School District’s Marshall Law and Medical Services Magnet High School in San Antonio, a project valued at $22.1 million. The project includes an 80,000-square-foot addition to the main high school, adding a new magnet school for law and medical services, new soccer and softball fields and a parking lot. In addition, the project will include renovations to the career and technology building and administration area. Completion is scheduled for November 2021. Pfluger Architects is designing the project.