Adolfson & Peterson Tops Out 52,000 SF Healthcare Expansion Project in El Paso

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

The expansion of Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital in El Paso should be fully complete by spring 2023.

EL PASO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has topped out a 52,000-square-foot healthcare project in El Paso that is an expansion of the Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital. The project will add 40 beds, outdoor recreation spaces, an outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of parking space to the existing facilities. Full completion is slated for spring 2023. Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. owns Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital.