REBusinessOnline

Adolfson & Peterson Tops Out 52,000 SF Healthcare Expansion Project in El Paso

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

Rio-Vista-Behavioral-Hospital-El-Paso

The expansion of Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital in El Paso should be fully complete by spring 2023.

EL PASO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson has topped out a 52,000-square-foot healthcare project in El Paso that is an expansion of the Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital. The project will add 40 beds, outdoor recreation spaces, an outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of parking space to the existing facilities. Full completion is slated for spring 2023. Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. owns Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  