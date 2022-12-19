REBusinessOnline

Adoni Property Group Begins Leasing 44-Unit Multifamily Project in Hillsborough, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Franklin-at-Hillsborough

The Franklin at Hillsborough, located in New Jersey's Somerset County, totals 44 units.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Adoni Property Group has begun leasing The Franklin at Hillsborough, a 44-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,300 square feet that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Rents start at $2,350 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  