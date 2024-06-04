Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Adoni Property Group Completes 40-Unit Apartment Building in Westfield, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WESTFIELD, N.J. — Locally based developer Adoni Property Group has completed The Franklin Westfield, a 40-unit apartment building in Northern New Jersey. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 750 to 2,650 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, business center, library and a pet park. Coldwell Banker Realty began the leasing campaign in February, at which times rents started at $4,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Three Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 35,000 SF at...

AvalonBay Communities Divests of AVA North Hollywood Multifamily...

AMCAL Housing Receives $101M Refinancing for The Clarendon...

Ryan Cos., Alidade Capital Break Ground on Innovate48...

JLL Provides Acquisition Financing for K14 Campus Flats...

Designers Transform Urban Landscapes by Converting Office Spaces...

Berkadia Arranges $97M Construction Loan for 610-Unit Multifamily...

Hoffman & Associates Opens 146-Room Home2 Suites by...

Anthem Development, ATX Acquisitions Buy 216-Unit Apartment Complex...