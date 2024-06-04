Adoni Property Group Completes 40-Unit Apartment Building in Westfield, New Jersey

WESTFIELD, N.J. — Locally based developer Adoni Property Group has completed The Franklin Westfield, a 40-unit apartment building in Northern New Jersey. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 750 to 2,650 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, business center, library and a pet park. Coldwell Banker Realty began the leasing campaign in February, at which times rents started at $4,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.