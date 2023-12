BEACHWOOD, OHIO — ADR Signature has acquired the 216-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood hotel for $10.2 million. The property is located at 3775 Park East Drive in Beachwood, a southeast suburb of Cleveland. Amenities include an indoor pool, business center, fitness center, meeting rooms, complimentary breakfast and an onsite restaurant. Starwood Capital Group was the seller.