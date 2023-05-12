Friday, May 12, 2023
The Wyldes in Harrison, New Jersey, is the third residential community introduced by Advance Realty within its multi-phase Riverbend District, following Steel Works and Cobalt Lofts.
Advance Realty Begins Preleasing 399-Unit Multifamily Project in Harrison, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HARRISON, N.J. — Locally based developer Advance Realty Investors has begun preleasing The Wyldes, a 399-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Harrison. The five-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a rooftop lounge with a bar and TVs; landscaped courtyard with fire pits and gaming areas; resort-style pool with grilling and dining stations; commercial-grade demonstration kitchen; coworking lounge with private offices and conference facilities; a billiards room with a media lounge and kitchenette; and a two-level fitness center with a yoga studio. Rents start at $2,050 per month for a studio apartment.

