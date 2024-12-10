Tuesday, December 10, 2024
1404-Willow-Ave.-Hoboken
The new multifamily project at 1404 Willow Ave. represents a part of Hoboken’s North End Redevelopment Plan, aimed at transforming the area into a dynamic lifestyle destination featuring modern homes, retail, parks and amenities.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Advance Realty Investors Breaks Ground on 52-Unit Multifamily Project in Hoboken

by Taylor Williams

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Advance Realty Investors has broken ground on a 52-unit multifamily project in Hoboken. The site at the intersection of 14th Street and Willow Avenue formerly housed a Hertz car rental depot. The new building will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will have an average size of 903 square feet, with five residences to be set aside as affordable housing. Amenities will include a lobby lounge, fitness center, coworking space, landscaped terrace and a rooftop deck equipped with barbeque grilling stations. The building will also house 6,800 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2026.

