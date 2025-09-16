Advanced Circuit Services Signs 98,143 SF Industrial Lease in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — Advanced Circuit Services has signed a 98,143-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The manufacturer of circuit boards is expanding its footprint by nearly 50 percent within Building 3 at Marsh Business Park West, which features 20-foot clear heights and 14 dock doors. Rich Young of Rich Young Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, GKI Industrial LLC.