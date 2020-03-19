REBusinessOnline

Advanced Industrial Acquires 42,683 SF Property in York, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

YORK, PENN. — Advanced Industrial Services Inc. has acquired a 42,683-square-foot industrial property in York, located approximately 25 miles south of Harrisburg. The sales price was $2.3 million. Located at 3250 North Susquehanna Trail, the property was constructed in 1994 and offers convenient access to Interstate 83 and State Route 30. Ted Turnbull and Jason Turnbull of Rock Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured Advanced Industrial as the buyer.

