Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

Advanced Innovative Manufacturing Acquires 105,124 SF Industrial Building in Aurora, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, OHIO — Advanced Innovative Manufacturing (AIM) has acquired a 105,124-square-foot industrial building located at 200 Francis Kenneth Drive in Aurora, a southeast suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. AIM is transforming the former steel coil storage facility into a state-of-the-art manufacturing complex and expects to relocate from its current facility in Aurora in summer 2024. Eliot Kijewski of Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate represented AIM in the transaction. George Pofok of Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate represented the seller, Brennan Investment Group.

You may also like

Aphorio Acquires Data Center in Collierville, Tennessee for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.6M Sale of Best...

Ensign Group Acquires 242-Bed Seniors Housing Property in...

Mimco Buys 182,713 SF Walzem Plaza Shopping Center...

Paramount Transportation Services Signs 64,576 SF Industrial Lease...

ACP Management Buys 89,389 SF South Mountain Crossing...

NAI Shames Makovsky Negotiates Acquisition of 34,782 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 308-Bed Student Housing Community...