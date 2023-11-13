Advanced Innovative Manufacturing Acquires 105,124 SF Industrial Building in Aurora, Ohio

AURORA, OHIO — Advanced Innovative Manufacturing (AIM) has acquired a 105,124-square-foot industrial building located at 200 Francis Kenneth Drive in Aurora, a southeast suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. AIM is transforming the former steel coil storage facility into a state-of-the-art manufacturing complex and expects to relocate from its current facility in Aurora in summer 2024. Eliot Kijewski of Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate represented AIM in the transaction. George Pofok of Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate represented the seller, Brennan Investment Group.