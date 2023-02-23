Advanced Metalcraft Buys Two Adjoining Industrial Buildings in Bensenville, Illinois

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Advanced Metalcraft has purchased industrial space in Bensenville for an undisclosed price. The two adjoining buildings at 110 and 210 Gateway Road total 44,600 square feet. Advanced Metalcraft, a fabricator of precision metal components and assemblies, is relocating and expanding from a 15,000-square-foot space in Franklin Park. Trinity Scurto of Brown Commercial Group represented Advanced Metalcraft, while Brian Carroll of JLL represented the seller, 110 Gateway LLC. Advanced Metalcraft plans to complete building renovations and take occupancy this quarter.