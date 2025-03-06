Thursday, March 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentHealthcareTexas

Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Open 17,452 SF Medical Office in Tomball, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will open a 17,452-square-foot medical office in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The provider plans to relocate from nearby Cypress to the new building, the site of which is adjacent to Legent North Houston Surgical Hospital, upon completion this fall. Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate are developing the building. Other project partners include architect XA Collective, general contractor Rogers-O’Brien and Up Engineering.

You may also like

Slatt Capital Arranges $11.2M Bridge Loan for San...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Axis Portable Air Signs 14,537 SF Industrial Lease...

Hawkeye Hotels to Renovate 135-Room Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh...

Diversified Partners Opens 11-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Gilbert,...

Porter Kyle Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

InterFace Panel: Texas Affordable Housing Sales Volume Should...

Balfour Beatty, UT Austin Underway on $145M Student...

Provident Breaks Ground on 497,280 SF Industrial Project...