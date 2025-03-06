Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Open 17,452 SF Medical Office in Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will open a 17,452-square-foot medical office in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The provider plans to relocate from nearby Cypress to the new building, the site of which is adjacent to Legent North Houston Surgical Hospital, upon completion this fall. Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate are developing the building. Other project partners include architect XA Collective, general contractor Rogers-O’Brien and Up Engineering.