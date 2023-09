DES PLAINES, ILL. — Advanced Plastic Corp. has signed an 87,703-square-foot industrial lease in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The custom plastic extrusion company will occupy the entire building, which is located on Marshall Drive. Rick Anesi of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented the tenant. Jeff Janda, John Cassidy and Brad Simousek of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented the owner, DRA Advisors.