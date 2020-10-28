Advanced Real Estate Acquires 215-Unit Multifamily Community in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate Services has purchased an apartment property located on 10.5 acres in Riverside. The company acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for just under $58 million.

Advanced plans to implement a more than $10 million renovation program at the property, which will be rebranded The James. Renovations will include the installation of new windows, a new paint scheme, updated landscaping and modernized unit interiors. The 215-unit community features a pool, spa, clubhouse, turf soccer field with running track, pet park and playground.

Sean Deasy and Ryan Fitzpatrick of JLL’s Newport Beach, Calif., office brokered the transaction. Alex Kane of JLL West Los Angeles secured an approximately $37.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for the buyer.