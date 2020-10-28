REBusinessOnline

Advanced Real Estate Acquires 215-Unit Multifamily Community in Riverside, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate Services has purchased an apartment property located on 10.5 acres in Riverside. The company acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for just under $58 million.

Advanced plans to implement a more than $10 million renovation program at the property, which will be rebranded The James. Renovations will include the installation of new windows, a new paint scheme, updated landscaping and modernized unit interiors. The 215-unit community features a pool, spa, clubhouse, turf soccer field with running track, pet park and playground.

Sean Deasy and Ryan Fitzpatrick of JLL’s Newport Beach, Calif., office brokered the transaction. Alex Kane of JLL West Los Angeles secured an approximately $37.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  