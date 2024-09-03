Advanced Real Estate Acquires Canvas LA Apartments in Downtown Los Angeles for $62M

LOS ANGELES — Advanced Real Estate has purchased Canvas LA, a multifamily property along 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, for $62 million.

Canvas LA offers 210 apartments; a resort-style pool with cabanas; large gym with separate cardio studio; game room; conference and office space; screening room; and sky deck with fire pit. Advanced Real Estate plans to lightly renovate the asset, which underwent a $3 million renovation in 2018.

Blake Rogers, Kevin Sheehan, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chelsea Jervis, CJ Angle, Alexandra Caniglia and Kip Malo of JLL Capital Markets brokered the sale. Advanced procured a $39.9 million Freddie Mac loan at a fixed rate for seven years with full-term interest-only payments for the acquisition. Kevin MacKenzie, Greg Brown and Charlie Vorsheck of JLL Capitla Markets arranged the financing.

The seller was not disclosed.