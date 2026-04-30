Thursday, April 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Advanced Real Estate Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Hollywood Totaling 393 Units

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Advanced Real Estate has purchased two apartment properties in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, totaling 393 residences. The assets include the 200-unit Sky Hollywood (formerly known as Columbia Square Living) and the 193-unit Jardine Hollywood towers. Terms of the transactions were not released. The acquisitions bring the Advanced portfolio to almost 13,000 units in Southern California.

Sky Hollywood is situated a block south of Hollywood Boulevard at El Centro, and Jardine is located a block south of Sunset Boulevard at Ivar. The properties offer rooftop pools, large fitness centers, resident lounges, floor-to-ceiling windows and luxury appliances. Additionally, each property offers penthouses leasing from $12,000 to $20,000 per month.

Advanced Management Co. will handle property management for the assets. Advanced plans to make cosmetic upgrades to the properties, which will be administered by it affiliated construction company, R3 Construction Services.

Blake Rogers, Dillon Bergum, Alexandra Caniglia and Kip Malo of JLL Capital Markets handled the acquisitions. Kevin Mackenzie, Greg Brown and Charlie Vorsheck of JLL procured two separate, uncrossed loans totaling $141.4 million from Freddie Mac. The loans have a fixed rate for 10 years and interest-only payments.

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