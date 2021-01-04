REBusinessOnline

Advanced Real Estate Acquires Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southern California for $72M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

WESTMINSTER AND ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate has purchased a two-property apartment portfolio located in Westminster and Anaheim. The 245-unit transaction was valued at $72 million.

The properties are The Edward, a 128-unit community in Westminster formerly known as Hollybrook, and The Lincoln on Grand, a 117-unit property in Anaheim formerly known as Rancho Vista.

Built in the early 1970s, both properties offer garden-style apartments, swimming pools and fitness centers. The buyer plans to renovate both assets, including new roofs, windows, siding, landscape, hardscape, new cabinets, counter, fixtures and paint.

Sean Deasy and Ryan Fitzpatrick of JLL’s Irvine office represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Commercial Bank of California provided an acquisition loan for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  