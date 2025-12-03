Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Advanced Real Estate Buys 104-Unit Newhope Village Apartment Property in Irvine

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate has acquired Newhope Village, a multifamily property located in Irvine. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The gated, podium-style property features 104 apartments, a pool, fitness center and tot lot. Advanced Real Estate plans to renovate and upgrade the asset including the addition of in-unit washers and dryers, new cabinetry, flooring, fixtures, appliances, windows and a modern paint scheme. Upgrades will be completed by Advanced’s in-house construction company, R3 Construction, and in-house property management company, Advanced Management Co.

