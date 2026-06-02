Advanced Real Estate Buys 126-Unit Casa La Paz Apartment Community in Rowland Heights, California

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate has purchased Casa La Paz, a 126-unit multifamily property located in Rowland Heights, an unincorporated community in the San Gabriel Valley within Los Angeles County. The company acquired the property via its Advanced Fund 24-3, a 721 tax-deferred “exchange and contribution” structure. Through this process, the former ownership group contributed the property into the fund in exchange for partnership interests in Advanced Fund 24-3. Additional terms of the transaction were not released.

Advanced Real Estate plans to execute a comprehensive value-add renovation to the community, which will be rebranded as The Rowland. Advanced’s affiliated construction company, R3 Construction Services, will administer the renovations. Property management will be handled in-house by Advanced Management Co.