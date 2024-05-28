Advanced Real Estate Buys Beachpoint Multifamily Property in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate has acquired Beachpoint, an apartment building in the Orange County city of Huntington Beach, for an undisclosed price. Situated on Beach Boulevard, the property features a 68-unit apartment building and a 12,000 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

Advanced Real Estate plans to update the asset with new paint, signage, an amenities overhaul and drive-entry enhancements. The units will receive new flooring, fixtures, a contemporary paint scheme and the addition of washers and dryers.

Gary Tolfa of Triqor’s Newport Beach office brokered the off-market transaction. Farmers & Merchants Bank provided the loan for the acquisition.