Monday, September 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Advanced Real Estate Buys Citron House Apartments in Huntington Beach, California for $96M

by Amy Works

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate has acquired an apartment community in Huntington Beach, formerly known as Citron House, for $96 million. The buyer plans to implement a $7 million renovation project and rebrand the community as Surf House.

Located on Warner Avenue, the property features 264 apartments. The community will undergo an exterior facelift with new windows, balcony upgrades, paint, pool area overhaul with new cabanas, new signage and drive-entry enhancements. Apartment interiors will be modernized with new cabinetry, countertops, flooring, fixtures and a contemporary paint scheme.

R3 Construction, Advance’s in-house renovation company, is completing the renovations. Advanced Management Co., Advanced’s in-house management company, will operate the property.

In the transaction, Advanced assumed an approximately $53 million Freddie Mac loan, which has a remaining term of 1.5 years and bears interest at a 4.22 percent rate.

Geoff Boler, Johnathan Merhaut and Eugene Chong of Eastdil Secured’s Newport Beach office brokered the transaction.

You may also like

McHugh, Stiles Top Off 39-Story NEMA Apartment Tower...

CenterSquare Acquires 105,785 SF Shopping Center in Wilmington,...

GID Acquires 282-Unit Apartment Community in Fairfax, Virginia

BWE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 456-Bed Student Housing...

Azora Purchases Retail Building in Miami Beach for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 178,150 SF Industrial Building...

Partners Real Estate Sells 58,929 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 214,896 SF Shopping Center...

MassHousing Provides $14.5M in Financing for Affordable Seniors...