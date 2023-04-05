Wednesday, April 5, 2023
The Edison, a 12-story apartment complex in Long Beach, California, formerly served as the headquarters of the Edison Co., the Long Beach Police Department and city hall.
Advanced Real Estate Purchases 156-Unit Edison Apartments in Long Beach, California

by Jeff Shaw

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate has acquired The Edison, a 12-story former office tower in downtown Long Beach. The property was originally built in 1960. It was converted to apartments in 2016. 

The space formerly served as the headquarters of the Edison Co., the Long Beach Police Department and city hall. The property was divided into 156 apartment units, with six added penthouses and a rooftop pool when it was converted. All electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems were overhauled and structural enhancements were made. 

While the price was not disclosed, the acquisition required around $30 million of equity. Cushman & Wakefield’s Marc Renard represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction. Greystone provided a Freddie Mac loan in conjunction with the transaction. 

