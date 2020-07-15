Advanced Real Estate Services Acquires 120-Unit Multifamily Property in Riverside, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate Services (ARES) has purchased an apartment property located near the corner of La Sierra and Magnolia Avenue in Riverside for an undisclosed price. Previously named Sierra Pines, ARES has rebranded the property as The 3900 Apartments.

ARES plans to invest more than $6 million to renovate the 120-unit property, which was built in 1985 on 2.5 acres. Planned renovations include upgrading units and enhancing amenities, including a pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse and grassy open space.

Margie Molloy and Bruce Funiss of Berkadia Real Estate Advisors brokered the transaction. Commercial Bank of California provided financing for ARES.

ARES also recently completed a refinance pool of five properties for approximately $204 million with Freddie Mac. Mike Elmore of NorthMarq Financial arranged the financing. ARES plans to use the proceeds from the refinances to create a fund to buy more properties.