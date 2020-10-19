Advanced Real Estate Services Acquires The Crossings Apartment Complex in Chino Hills for $120M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The Crossings in Chino Hills, Calif., features 346 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, turf soccer field and dog park.

CHINO HILLS, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate Services has purchased The Crossings, a multifamily property located in Chino Hills. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $120 million in an off-market transaction.

Constructed in 2019 on more than 32 acres, The Crossings features 346 apartments, a resort-style pool area, clubhouse, two-story fitness center, turf soccer field, dog park, electric-vehicle charging stations, package lockers, a business center and playground.

Mike Elmore, Joe Giordani and Brendan Golding of NorthMarq’s Newport Beach team arranged a $76.8 million Fannie Mae Green loan for the transaction, with 10 years interest-only payments at 2.44 percent fixed rate.

Margie Malloy of Berkadia’s Inland Empire office represented the buyer in the transaction.