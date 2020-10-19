REBusinessOnline

Advanced Real Estate Services Acquires The Crossings Apartment Complex in Chino Hills for $120M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The-Crossings-Chino-Hills-CA

The Crossings in Chino Hills, Calif., features 346 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, turf soccer field and dog park.

CHINO HILLS, CALIF. — Advanced Real Estate Services has purchased The Crossings, a multifamily property located in Chino Hills. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $120 million in an off-market transaction.

Constructed in 2019 on more than 32 acres, The Crossings features 346 apartments, a resort-style pool area, clubhouse, two-story fitness center, turf soccer field, dog park, electric-vehicle charging stations, package lockers, a business center and playground.

Mike Elmore, Joe Giordani and Brendan Golding of NorthMarq’s Newport Beach team arranged a $76.8 million Fannie Mae Green loan for the transaction, with 10 years interest-only payments at 2.44 percent fixed rate.

Margie Malloy of Berkadia’s Inland Empire office represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  