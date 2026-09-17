AdvanCell Signs 128,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Andover, Massachusetts

ANDOVER, MASS. — AdvanCell has signed a 128,000-square-foot life sciences lease in the northern Boston suburb of Andover. The clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company will occupy the entirety of the building at 1 Corporate Drive, which is located within Innovation Park, a 340,000-square-foot development. The deal brings Phase II of Innovation Park, which is owned by life sciences REIT IQHQ, to full occupancy. Information on third-party brokers who were involved in the lease negotiations was not disclosed.