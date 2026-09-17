Thursday, September 17, 2026
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1-Corporate-Drive-Andover-Massachusetts
As a tenant at 1 Corporate Drive in Andover Massachusetts, which is part of the Innovation Park life sciences campus, AdvanCell employees will have access to amenities such as a full-service café and coffee bar, a fitness center with locker rooms and communal conferencing facilities.
Leasing ActivityLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

AdvanCell Signs 128,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Andover, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

ANDOVER, MASS. — AdvanCell has signed a 128,000-square-foot life sciences lease in the northern Boston suburb of Andover. The clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company will occupy the entirety of the building at 1 Corporate Drive, which is located within Innovation Park, a 340,000-square-foot development. The deal brings Phase II of Innovation Park, which is owned by life sciences REIT IQHQ, to full occupancy. Information on third-party brokers who were involved in the lease negotiations was not disclosed.

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