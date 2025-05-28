Advantage Capital Closes Financing for $51M Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Falls Church, Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Advantage Capital has closed on the financing for Telestar Court, a $51 million office-to-residential conversion project in Falls Church, a Northern Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the redeveloped site will deliver 80 apartments (36 one-bedroom and 44 two-bedroom) for low- to moderate-income residents earning 30 percent and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The property was formerly a medical office building. Advantage Capital leveraged $15 million in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs) in connection with the Virginia Housing Opportunity Tax Credit (HOTC) program to help fund the conversion project.