Advantage, Forge Break Ground on 278-Unit Self-Storage Expansion Project in Corsicana, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CORSICANA, TEXAS — Advantage Construction and Forge Building Co. have broken ground on a 278-unit expansion project at Mini-West Storage, a self-storage facility located in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas. The project will add 39,500 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space to the facility, which originally opened in 1987 and now features approximately 700 units. Texas Community National Bank provided construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete in December.