Advenir Capital Underway on $93.5M Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Metro Tampa

SAN ANTONIO, FLA. — Miami-based Advenir Capital is underway on the development of LEO at Cypress Creek, a $93.5 million build-to-rent community in San Antonio, a suburb within the Tampa-St. Petersburg metropolitan area. Site work is currently underway, and vertical construction is scheduled to begin in June.

Situated on 40 acres, the property will feature 315 units, with a mix of standalone cottages, duplexes and townhomes ranging from one bedroom and 728 square feet to three bedrooms and 1,510 square feet. Amenities at the community will include a swimming pool, clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, internet lounge, free Wi-Fi throughout the property, pocket parks and a pet washing station.

Delivery of the first units is scheduled for June 2025, with completion expected by spring 2026. Nequette Architecture & Design designed LEO at Cypress Creek, and BBL Building Co. will serve as the general contractor.