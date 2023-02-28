Advenir Oakley Breaks Ground on $78M Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Greer, South Carolina

LEO Jamestown in Greer, S.C., will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages.

GREER, S.C. — Advenir Oakley Capital LLC has begun site work for LEO Jamestown, a $78 million build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Greer, part of the Greenville-Spartanburg metropolitan area in Upstate South Carolina. The 296-unit project will span nearly 35 acres at the corner of South Main and Roscoe Drive, about one mile outside of downtown Greer.

LEO Jamestown will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages with nine-to-15-foot ceilings, wood-grain flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, a smart-home technology package, private backyards, on-call maintenance and optional enclosed garage parking. Neighborhood amenities will include courtyards with pavilions and grill stations, a central clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park and valet trash.

One-bedroom homes will average 882 square feet and rent for approximately $1,800 per month; two-bedroom units will average 912 square feet and rent for $2,100; and three-bedrooms will come in 1,510-square-foot floor plans and rent for $2,600. Advenir Oakley expects to fully deliver the property by December 2024, with first deliveries currently scheduled for this October.

The design-build team includes Birmingham-based Nequette Architecture & Design and general contractor Capstone Building Corp. Advenir Living will be the property manager.