REBusinessOnline

Advenir Oakley Breaks Ground on $78M Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Greer, South Carolina

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, South Carolina, Southeast

LEO Jamestown in Greer, S.C., will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages.

GREER, S.C. — Advenir Oakley Capital LLC has begun site work for LEO Jamestown, a $78 million build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Greer, part of the Greenville-Spartanburg metropolitan area in Upstate South Carolina. The 296-unit project will span nearly 35 acres at the corner of South Main and Roscoe Drive, about one mile outside of downtown Greer.

LEO Jamestown will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages with nine-to-15-foot ceilings, wood-grain flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, a smart-home technology package, private backyards, on-call maintenance and optional enclosed garage parking. Neighborhood amenities will include courtyards with pavilions and grill stations, a central clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park and valet trash.

One-bedroom homes will average 882 square feet and rent for approximately $1,800 per month; two-bedroom units will average 912 square feet and rent for $2,100; and three-bedrooms will come in 1,510-square-foot floor plans and rent for $2,600. Advenir Oakley expects to fully deliver the property by December 2024, with first deliveries currently scheduled for this October.

The design-build team includes Birmingham-based Nequette Architecture & Design and general contractor Capstone Building Corp. Advenir Living will be the property manager.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  