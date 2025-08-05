Advenir Oakley Capital, Capstone Building Complete $78M BTR Project in Greer, South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — Developer Advenir Oakley Capital and general contractor Capstone Building Corp. have completed construction of LEO Jamestown, a $78 million build-to-rent (BTR) development in Greer, a city 12 miles northeast of Greenville.

Located at 1015 S. Main St., LEO Jamestown includes 296 one-, two- or three-bedroom homes. Monthly rental rates range from $1,399 to $2,099, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a resort-style pool, pool house, clubhouse, a fitness center and outdoor green spaces.

Advenir Azora is managing the property.