Advenir Oakley to Develop 246-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Property in Cartersville, Georgia

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — Advenir Oakley Capital has purchased 28 acres in Cartersville for the development of LEO at Cartersville, a 246-unit build-to-rent residential property. The $65 million project will be situated at the interchange of I-75 and Ga. Highway 20, about 38 miles northwest of Atlanta in Bartow County. Alex Phillips of Cushman & Wakefield represented both the buyer and undisclosed seller in the land transaction.

Designed by Birmingham, Ala.-based Nequette Architecture & Design, LEO at Cartersville will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages ranging in size from 728 to 1,510 square feet. Community amenities will include courtyards with pavilions and grill stations, a central clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness center and a dog park.

Birmingham-based Capstone Building Corp. is the general contractor for the project, which is set to break ground next month. Advenir Oakley expects LEO at Cartersville to be fully completed by August 2025, with first deliveries scheduled for December 2024.