LEO at Wildwood will feature cottages, duplexes, rowhouses and carriage houses with homes ranging from 782 to 1,300 square feet.
Advenir Oakley to Develop 302-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

WILDWOOD, FLA. — Advenir Oakley Capital will begin development on LEO at Wildwood, a new multifamily development in Wildwood, roughly 50 miles northwest of Orlando. Miami-based Advenir Living purchased the site in September 2022 in partnership with Birmingham-based Oakley Group for $8.5 million. Upon completion, LEO at Wildwood will feature standalone cottages with attached garages, duplexes, rowhouses and carriage houses. Residences will range from 782 to 1,300 square feet.

Certified General Contractors will serve as the general contractor on the project, which was designed by Nequette Architecture & Design. Amenities will include a swimming pool, clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center and coffee/water bar, internet lounge, pocket parks, a dog park, pet washing station and free Wi-Fi. Delivery of the first homes is scheduled for January 2025. Monthly rental rates will range from $1,900 to $2,700.

