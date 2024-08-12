Monday, August 12, 2024
Located in Aurora, Colo., Advenir Del Arte Apartments offers 351 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Advenir Sells 351-Unit Multifamily Community in Aurora, Colorado to BMC Investments

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — Advenir has completed the disposition of Advenir Del Arte Apartments, a multifamily property in Aurora, to BMC Investments for an undisclosed price.

Shane Ozment, Terrance Hunt, Andy Hellman, Justin Hunt, Chris Hunt and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Brady O’Donnell, Jill Haug and Alex Scott, also with CBRE, arranged a fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan for Advenir.

Located at 151 S. Joliet Circle, Advenir Del Arte features 17 residential buildings offering a total of 351 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with in-unit washers/dryers. Built in 1986, the property was 90 percent occupied as of March 2024.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse, business center, pet park and 563 parking spaces. The property has undergone several renovations, with the most recent occurring in 2016.

