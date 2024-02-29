Thursday, February 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Seagram-Building-Manhattan
In addition to the deal with Advent International, RFR also recently secured renewals with Fintech Advisory (10,000 square feet) and Brant Point Capital Management (6,000 square feet) at the Seagram Building.
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Advent International Signs 34,000 SF Office Lease at Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Advent International has signed a 10-year, 34,000-square-foot office lease at The Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan. The private equity firm will occupy the entire 14th and 15th floors of the 38-story building, which is located at 375 Park Ave. and was originally constructed in 1958. Lindsay Ornstein, Patrick Robinson, Casey Noel and Kate Whitman of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi and Paul Milunec represented the landlord, locally based investment firm RFR, on an internal basis.

You may also like

Glenstar Logistics Inks Three Industrial Leases Totaling 192,990...

Affinius Capital Provides $150M Loan for Refinancing of...

Jumbo Capital, Apollo Global Complete Renovation of 136,000...

Meyer Completes 21,500 SF Office Headquarters Renovation in...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 10,583 SF Office Lease...

Gantry Arranges $6.2M Refinancing for Lake Union Center...

LIHTC Program Offers Lifeline to Struggling Multifamily Developers

Lee & Associates Negotiates 5,500 SF Industrial Lease...

Griffin, Cain & Herbig Signs 5,000 SF Office...