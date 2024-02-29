Advent International Signs 34,000 SF Office Lease at Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Advent International has signed a 10-year, 34,000-square-foot office lease at The Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan. The private equity firm will occupy the entire 14th and 15th floors of the 38-story building, which is located at 375 Park Ave. and was originally constructed in 1958. Lindsay Ornstein, Patrick Robinson, Casey Noel and Kate Whitman of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi and Paul Milunec represented the landlord, locally based investment firm RFR, on an internal basis.