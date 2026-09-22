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The 88,000-square-foot AdventHealth Aurora Highlands facility includes a 24-hour emergency department, outpatient imaging and clinic services. (Photo credit: AdventHealth and Aurora Highlands)
ColoradoDevelopmentHealthcareWestern

AdventHealth Opens 88,000 SF Aurora Highlands Medical Campus in Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — AdventHealth has opened AdventHealth Aurora Highlands, a medical campus within the The Aurora Highlands that will open to patients on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Located at 3405 N. Main St., AdventHealth Aurora Highlands emergency room and medical office building is the first phase of a planned, dual-phase medical campus.

The 88,000-square-foot facility includes a 24-hour freestanding emergency room, outpatient imaging and clinic services. The campus will offer a freestanding emergency department with eight exam rooms, two trauma exam rooms and a helipad; outpatient imaging services, including CT, ultrasound and X-ray, with plans to add MRI services in the future; primary care, orthopedic, cardiology and OB/GYN services; and additional clinic space to support future growth.

AdventHealth Aurora Highlands is equipped with 96 geothermal wells, each extending approximately 500 feet underground. Together the wells provide up to 240 tons of heating and cooling capacity, helping reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

The new campus is part of AdventHealth’s long-term commitment to growing access to healthcare as The Aurora Highlands submarket expands. Future campus development plans will include a 50- to 75-bed hospital with an anticipated Level III trauma center designation.

The project team includes HKS as architect of record, SmithGroup as construction administration architect, Mortenson as general contractor, Encore Electric as electrical contractor, Murphy Mechanical as mechanical contractor, Kimley-Horn as civil engineer, WSP as MEP engineer and ADAMS as owner’s representative and program manager.

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