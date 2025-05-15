AdVenture Development Breaks Ground on 100,000 SF BJ’s Wholesale Club in Selma, North Carolina

SELMA, N.C. — AdVenture Development LLC has broken ground on a BJ’s Wholesale Club located within the 400-acre master-planned community of Eastfield Crossing in Selma, about 30 miles southwest of Raleigh. The new store, which will feature an onsite BJ’s gas station, will total 100,000 square feet.

Additional tenants at the 3 million-square-foot mixed-use development include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, Five Below and Chase Bank. Target is also under construction at Eastfield Crossing and anticipates opening in spring 2026.

Eastfield Crossing includes a business park, retail and entertainment space, medical and office space, a hospitality component, senior living and multifamily units and single-family residences. Locally based AdVenture Development is the owner and master developer of Eastfield Crossing.