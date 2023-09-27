Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Advertising Agency Curiosity Purchases Historic Building in Cincinnati for New Headquarters

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — Advertising agency Curiosity has purchased a historic building near Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The company plans to update the building, relocate its headquarters and add 32 new jobs. Founded in Cincinnati in 2012, Curiosity employs 68 full-time staff members. The building formerly served as the home of Chatfield College on Central Parkway. Cincinnati-based SHP will oversee architecture and design for the 16,200-square-foot project, which includes an expanded in-house content production studio. The Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a tax credit for the project. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project after a final agreement is executed.

