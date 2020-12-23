Advertising Agency Doner to Open New Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Advertising agency Doner has unveiled plans to open a new headquarters at 400 Galleria Officentre in Southfield. Doner plans to take occupancy of its new space in summer 2021. Designed by interior design firm Vocon, the 62,000-square-foot office will house roughly 375 employees. The office will include areas for in-person as well as virtual collaboration. The space will also include an advanced air filtration and purification system. Doner has been headquartered in Detroit since 1937. Friedman Real Estate represented Doner in securing its new lease.