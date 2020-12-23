REBusinessOnline

Advertising Agency Doner to Open New Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Office

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Advertising agency Doner has unveiled plans to open a new headquarters at 400 Galleria Officentre in Southfield. Doner plans to take occupancy of its new space in summer 2021. Designed by interior design firm Vocon, the 62,000-square-foot office will house roughly 375 employees. The office will include areas for in-person as well as virtual collaboration. The space will also include an advanced air filtration and purification system. Doner has been headquartered in Detroit since 1937. Friedman Real Estate represented Doner in securing its new lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  