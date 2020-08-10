Advertising Agency Mother Signs 61,000 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY — Mother, a creative advertising agency with offices in London, Shanghai and South America, has signed a 61,000-square-foot office lease in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn for its new headquarters in New York City. The company signed a 15-year lease to occupy space at Roulston House, a redeveloped office building that originally served as a warehouse for Roulston, a grocery chain founded in the 1880s. Michael Schoen, Marc Schoen and Harrison Katzman of The Schoen Group, a division of New York City-based Savitt Partners, represented Mother in the lease negotiations. Joseph Hamway and Josh Sloan represented the landlord, ICP Realty, on an internal basis.
