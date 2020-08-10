REBusinessOnline

Advertising Agency Mother Signs 61,000 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

Roulston House is an office building in Brooklyn that is a redevelopment of a grocery warehouse.

NEW YORK CITY — Mother, a creative advertising agency with offices in London, Shanghai and South America, has signed a 61,000-square-foot office lease in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn for its new headquarters in New York City. The company signed a 15-year lease to occupy space at Roulston House, a redeveloped office building that originally served as a warehouse for Roulston, a grocery chain founded in the 1880s. Michael Schoen, Marc Schoen and Harrison Katzman of The Schoen Group, a division of New York City-based Savitt Partners, represented Mother in the lease negotiations. Joseph Hamway and Josh Sloan represented the landlord, ICP Realty, on an internal basis.

